Tokayev Accuses 'Free Media,' 'Overseas Actors' of Unleashing Tragedy in Kazakhstan

(@FahadShabbir)

Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev on Friday accused "free mass media" and "foreign actors" of aiding and inciting violations of law and order in the country

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) - Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev on Friday accused "free mass media" and "foreign actors" of aiding and inciting violations of law and order in the country.

"The so-called 'free' mass media and 'foreign actors,' being far from the vital interests of our multiethnic nationality, play an aiding and, in fact, inciting role in violations of law and order," Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation.

The president went on to say that it was no exaggeration to say that these "irresponsible demagogues" have become accomplices in "unleashing tragedy" in Kazakhstan.

"And we will harshly address all acts vandalizing the legal rights," the president added.