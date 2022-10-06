UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Agrees To Run For President As Candidate Of Broad Political Coalition

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 07:44 PM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed on Thursday to run for president in the upcoming elections as a candidate of a broad political coalition, which includes political parties and public associations.

On Wednesday, People's Party of Kazakhstan, Amanat party, and the Aq Jol Democratic Party endorsed Tokayev as a presidential candidate. Earlier on Thursday, Amanat party leader Erlan Qosanov stated that a broad political coalition was formed by the three parliamentary parties, and also included the national volunteer network, the civil alliance of Kazakhstan, the youth organization Qazaqstan team, the association of Afghanistan veterans, the athletes union and others.

"Various public organizations have offered to nominate me candidate in these elections.

As I said earlier, the head of state should not give priority to any party, he should be politically neutral. I have never turned away from this position. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to run for the presidential election as a common candidate nominated by all of you. Thank you all for your trust," Tokayev said.

Last month, Tokayev proposed holding an early presidential elections this fall, though his term will end in 2024. The voting is scheduled for November 20. The Central Election Commission will then have seven days to tabulate ballots, publish the results, and register the president-elect.

Under the Kazakh constitution, the right to nominate a candidate for the presidency belongs to registered public associations, including political parties.

