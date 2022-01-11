UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Announces Need To Radically Reorganize Security System In Kazakhstan After Riots

Published January 11, 2022

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 11 (Sputnik) -  President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday the need to radically reorganize the country's security system after riots that broke out earlier in January.

"I would also like to dwell on such a strategic task as a pivotal reorganization of the entire system of ensuring national security," Tokayev told lawmakers.

The president also called for tougher responsibility for attacking government officials and disobeying legal requirements.

