Tokayev Believes Weapons Left in Afghanistan After US Withdrawal Create Risks

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed on Friday to the risks associated with weapons left in Afghanistan after the US forces withdrawal.

"I believe the threats and risks coming from this long-suffering country are quite obvious.

After the Americans' withdrawal, a huge amount of weapons was left there, including the most modern ones, with a total worth exceeding $85 billion. Risks associated with refugees persist," Tokayev said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.