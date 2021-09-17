Tokayev Calls on SCO, CSTO to Launch Informal Dialogue With New Afghan Government

(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to launch an informal dialogue with the new Afghan government.

"Dear colleagues, the CSTO and the SCO countries should also initiate an informal dialogue with the new Afghan authorities.

Such communication will enable us to assess the real intentions of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), to form a common vision of regional stability threats, and to restore trade and economic ties with this country," Tokayev told a joint SCO-CSTO summit on Friday.

At the same time, Tokayev emphasized that the official recognition of the new Afghan government is not under consideration at this stage.

"Much will depend on further practical steps of the new administration and on relevant decisions of the UN Security Council," Tokayev noted.