Tokayev Calls Stratification In Incomes Of Kazakh Residents Root Cause Of January Protests

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The root cause of protests in Kazakhstan in early January was an unacceptable gap between the incomes of the rich and the poor, as well as corruption, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

"The gap between the rich and the poor has reached an unacceptable level.

Against the background of corruption, which you are well aware of, this stratification in income played the role of a lit match at a powder keg, which was used by terrorists, militants and the conspirators behind them," Tokayev said at a meeting with business community representatives.

The events that took place exposed the problems that had accumulated in Kazakhstan over the years, the leader said.

"We need real reforms that meet the aspirations and interests of the citizens of Kazakhstan," he added.

