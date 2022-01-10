UrduPoint.com

Tokayev, EU's Michel Discuss Situation In Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that he discussed the situation in Kazakhstan with European Council Charles Michel and informed him that security forces of his country never used force against peaceful protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that he discussed the situation in Kazakhstan with European Council Charles Michel and informed him that security forces of his country never used force against peaceful protests.

"Productive conversation with @eucopresident Charles Michel today.

Updated on situation in #Kazakhstan. We faced unprecedented act of aggression and assault on our statehood, and took urgent measures to restore constitutional order and rule of law. We never used and will not use armed force against peaceful protesters. All such allegations are false. #Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen partnership with EU," Tokayev tweeted.

