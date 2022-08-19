UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Expects Putin's Personal Participation In Upcoming CIS Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) SULTAN, August 19 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he was counting on the personal participation of Russian Presidnet Vladimir Putin in the upcoming CIS summit.

Tokayev is in Sochi on a working visit.

"This year, Kazakhstan chairs the CIS, in October there will be a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, we very much count on your personal participation. Moreover, Russia plays an important role in the CIS, this is indeed one of the priority areas of our mutual cooperation in the international format," Tokayev said during a meeting with Putin.

