Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:10 PM

Tokayev Expresses Hope for Meeting With Trump, Preferably in Kazakhstan - Press Service

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) SULTAN, February 2 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, calling Kazakhstan the preferred meeting place, the presidential press service said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev received US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on an official visit to Nur Sultan, at his residence.

"We enjoy very close relationship in so many areas like non-proliferation, the fight against international terrorism, and economic cooperation. But I believe that we have new issues that could be explored as soon as we are going forward within our cooperation," the Kazakh president said, conveying to the US leader his best wishes.

He added that he had met with Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York last September.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in all spheres of cooperation, including trade, investment, IT technologies, as well as promoting democratic values and combating international terrorism.

Pompeo, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and said that the two countries were great partners in the sphere of economics, protection of international peace and stability.

