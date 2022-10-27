UrduPoint.com

Tokayev, Michel Discuss Preventing Negative Impact Of EU Sanctions On Kazakhstan- Brussels

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Charles Michel have discussed the issue of preventing any negative effect of EU sanctions on Kazakhstan, according to a joint statement by the officials released by the EU Council on Thursday.

Michel is currently in the Central Asian state with an official visit as the sides mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"Special attention was paid to the issue of avoiding unintended negative impact on Kazakhstan's economy of the European Union's sanctions.

President Michel reiterated that EU sanctions were not directed against third countries and highlighted the importance of international sanctions being neither evaded nor circumvented," the joint statement read.

They also discussed "the relocation of European manufacturing companies, the products of which are not subject to sanctions, to Kazakhstan," the statement added.

