NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) SULTAN, June 12 (Sputnik) - Newly elected Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the oath of office on Wednesday and officially became the republic's second ever president, a Sputnik corespondent reported.

"I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of Kazakhstan, strictly follow constitution and laws of Kazakhstan, guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, conscientiously perform the high duties entrusted to me by the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Tokayev said during the ceremony.

A snap presidential election saw Tokayev win the vote with almost 71 percent. Tokayev was appointed acting president in late March after unexpected resignation of long-time Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.