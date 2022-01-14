UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Orders To Mitigate Punishment For Rioters' Minor Offenses

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Tokayev Orders to Mitigate Punishment for Rioters' Minor Offenses

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Prosecutor General's Office to mitigate punishment for citizens detained during mass riots and after the introduction of a state of emergency in the republic, in the absence of aggravating circumstances

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Prosecutor General's Office to mitigate punishment for citizens detained during mass riots and after the introduction of a state of emergency in the republic, in the absence of aggravating circumstances.

Tokayev noted that during the events of "tragic January" and the subsequent state of emergency, about 2,000 people were detained for various offenses.

"Those who committed serious crimes will be punished in accordance with the law. As for the others, I have instructed the Prosecutor General's Office to establish the nature of and liability for their offences. In the event that it is established that there are no aggravating circumstances, we will take measures to mitigate the punishment," he said on Twitter.

