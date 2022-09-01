Tokayev Proposes to Hold Early Presidential Election in Kazakhstan in Fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) SULTAN, September 1 (Sputnik) - Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Thursday his intention to hold early presidential election this fall.

"I propose to hold extraordinary presidential election this autumn," Tokayev said in his address to the people of the country at a joint meeting of the chambers of parliament.

The leader also proposed to hold snap elections to the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament in first half of 2023.