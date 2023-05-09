Tokayev, Putin Stress Need for Further Development of Partnership - Astana

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for further development of Astana-Moscow partnership during their conversation on Tuesday, Tokayev's spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay said.

"As part of a working visit to the Russian Federation, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a detailed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the spokesman said.

Tokayev arrived in Moscow to attend the World War Two Victory Day parade.

"The need for further development of partnership in a wide range of economic, cultural and humanitarian ties was emphasized on the basis of mutual respect and in the interests of the people of the two countries," the spokesman added.