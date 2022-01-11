UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Appealed To CSTO For Peacekeepers' Help On Legal Grounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Kazakhstan has appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), requesting peacekeepers assistance, on legal grounds since control over Almaty could have been lost, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday.

"The plan of attack on Kazakhstan included a number of different aspects ... Since it was an armed aggression on the part of international terrorism, Kazakhstan legally appealed to its partners in the Collective Security Treaty with a request to send a peacekeeping contingent ...

We could have completely lost control over Almaty," Tokayev told lawmakers.

The president added that the withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping forces would begin in two days in take no more than 10 days.

"The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed, a phased withdrawal of the CSTO united peacekeeping contingent will begin in two days," he said.

Additionally, he said that the acute phase of a counterterrorist operation in Kazakhstan had been generally passed, noting that the situation is stable in all regions.

