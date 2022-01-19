UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Was Unable To Use Military Potential In Critical Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Was Unable to Use Military Potential in Critical Situation

Kazakhstan was unable to use its military potential in a critical situation and forced to request assistance from abroad, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Kazakhstan was unable to use its military potential in a critical situation and forced to request assistance from abroad, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

"Having at our disposal an army that showed good results during command post and military exercises, we were unable to use its potential in a critical situation and were forced to resort to outside help," Tokayev said, as quoted bu his office.

Kazakhstan needs to strengthen military intelligence, which would provide the country's leadership with timely information about threats, he said.

Commenting on Murat Bektanov's dismissal from the post of the country's defense minister, Tokayev said that he did not show commander's qualities.

