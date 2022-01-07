Tokayev Says State of Emergency Will Be Gradually Lifted in Parts of Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The state of emergency will be gradually lifted across Kazakhstan after stability returns, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an address to the nation on Friday.

The government has reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues, he said.

"That is why we will lift the state of emergency step-by-step in the regions where the situation is stable," the president added.

He defended the decision to declare the state of emergency as a way to restore constitutional legitimacy.

"The situation stabilized yesterday in Almaty, Aktobe and the Almaty province. The state of emergency is bearing fruit. The country is returning to constitutional legitimacy," Tokayev said.