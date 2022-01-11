Tokayev Says Terrorist War Was Unleashed Against Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 11 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday that a terrorist war was unleashed against the country.

"A terrorist war was unleashed against our country. The enemy showed extreme cruelty and readiness to take any steps. He sowed fear among the population in order to suppress even the very idea of resistance.

The plan of attack on Kazakhstan included a number of different aspects: military, political, ideological, disinformation and others," Tokayev told lawmakers.

The leader lashed out at the country's National Security Committee, noting that the committee failed to detect the threat to the country's national security.

"Professionals worked on the preparation of the seizure of power in Kazakhstan," the president said, noting that the attempted coup failed.