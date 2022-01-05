MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday that he will not leave the capital of Nur-Sultan under any circumstances amid ongoing protests in Kazakhstan.

"Whatever happens, I will stay in the capital city," Tokayev said during his address to the nation regarding unrest in the country.

In the first days of 2022, the protests against a twofold increase in prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) erupted in the Kazakhstan cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen, Mangystau region. The Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions began protesting later. On Tuesday, a specially formed governmental committee said that Nur Sultan is ready to lower LNG prices in accordance with the demands of the protesters, but the unrest spread to other cities.

Tokayev imposed a state of emergency in the city of Almaty and in the Mangystau Province on Tuesday, and the next day, dismissed the government for allowing the unrest.