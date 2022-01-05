UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Says Will Remain In Kazakhstan's Capital Come What May

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Tokayev Says Will Remain in Kazakhstan's Capital Come What May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday that he will not leave the capital of Nur-Sultan under any circumstances amid ongoing protests in Kazakhstan.

"Whatever happens, I will stay in the capital city," Tokayev said during his address to the nation regarding unrest in the country.

In the first days of 2022, the protests against a twofold increase in prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) erupted in the Kazakhstan cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen, Mangystau region. The Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions began protesting later. On Tuesday, a specially formed governmental committee said that Nur Sultan is ready to lower LNG prices in accordance with the demands of the protesters, but the unrest spread to other cities.

Tokayev imposed a state of emergency in the city of Almaty and in the Mangystau Province on Tuesday, and the next day, dismissed the government for allowing the unrest.

Related Topics

Atyrau Almaty Kazakhstan Gas Government

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

1 hour ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

2 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.