Tokayev Sworn In As Kazakh President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who won the recent snap presidential election in Kazakhstan, took the oath to the people of the country and assumed the post of head of state on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"I do solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of Kazakhstan, strictly follow the constitution and laws of Kazakhstan, guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, faithfully perform the high duties of the president of Kazakhstan assigned to me," Tokayev said during an inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the Palace of Independence in Astana and was attended by first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, members of the government and the parliament, the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, and representatives of the public.

According to the Kazakh law, if a head of state is elected in an early election, the oath is taken within a month after the voting results are released. Tokayev was sworn in on the fourth day after the announcement of the results.

Kazakhstan held an early presidential election on November 20. Six people were registered as presidential candidates, including the incumbent head of state, Tokayev. He won the election with 81.31% of votes. The total turnout reached 69.44%.

