Tokayev Thanks CSTO Allies For Helping Kazakhstan Repel Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and during the meeting expressed gratitude to the allies in the organization for their support and timely assistance to the republic in the conditions of the terrorist attack, Tokayev's office said

"The head of state expressed satisfaction with the results of the extraordinary summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and also expressed gratitude to the CSTO allies for supporting and providing timely assistance to Kazakhstan in the face of a terrorist attack," the office said.

Tokayev proposed to establish an institute of a special representative of CSTO Secretary General on peacekeeping issues.

"I believe that the establishment of the institution of a special representative of CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping operations is also very appropriate," the president said. Zas backed his proposal.

