NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that he will announce specific decisions of the country's authorities in connection with the riots on Tuesday.

"The government will make specific decisions, which I will talk about on January 11 in the Mazhilis (Kazakhstan's lower house)," Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation.

He also promised to propose a wide-ranging reform plan to ensure Kazakhstan emerges from the crisis a stronger nation.

"I am absolutely certain that our sacred homeland - Kazakhstan - will become a strong state on the world map, our economy will develop dynamically, the social situation of our citizens will improve. To achieve these goals, I will propose a reform plan and concrete measures for their implementation," Tokayev said.