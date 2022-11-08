Tokayev Will Not Participate in Presidential Candidates TV Debates - Election Commission

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will not participate in the televised debates of Kazakh presidential candidates, and he will be replaced by the chairman of the lower house, Yerlan Koshanov, the Kazakh central election commission (CEC), said on Tuesday.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the CEC members approved a resolution according to which Koshanov is listed as a participant in the television debates ahead of the presidential elections instead of Tokayev.

Early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20. Six people are registered as presidential candidates, including the current head of state.