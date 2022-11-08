UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Will Not Participate In Presidential Candidates TV Debates - Election Commission

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Tokayev Will Not Participate in Presidential Candidates TV Debates - Election Commission

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will not participate in the televised debates of Kazakh presidential candidates, and he will be replaced by the chairman of the lower house, Yerlan Koshanov, the Kazakh central election commission (CEC), said on Tuesday.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the CEC members approved a resolution according to which Koshanov is listed as a participant in the television debates ahead of the presidential elections instead of Tokayev.

Early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20. Six people are registered as presidential candidates, including the current head of state.

Related Topics

Resolution Election Commission Of Pakistan Kazakhstan November TV

Recent Stories

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

2 hours ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

11 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

11 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.