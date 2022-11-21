Tokayev Wins Presidential Election in Kazakhstan With 81.31% - Preliminary Results by CEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Incumbent Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the snap presidential election in the country with 81.31% of the votes, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov said on Monday, citing preliminary results.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (has obtained) 81.31% of the votes," Abdirov said at a CEC meeting, adding that turnout was 69.44%.