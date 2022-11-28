MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The fact that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chose Russia as his first destination after his re-election shows the mutual importance of bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Well, this is very important, it once again demonstrates the closeness of our two countries, the importance, mutual importance of bilateral relations, both for Astana and Moscow, therefore we will continue to focus on this, it is our very important ally and partner," Peskov told a briefing.

Tokayev assumed office as president on Saturday after winning early elections on November 20.