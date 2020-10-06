UrduPoint.com
Tokyo 2020 Confirms Fifth COVID-19 Infection

A member of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced here on Tuesday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A member of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced here on Tuesday.

A Tokyo 2020 statement said that the woman in her forties, employed at a Tokyo 2020 office in Harumi in Tokyo's Chuo ward, became the fifth recorded case of infection in within the organization.

The employee has not been to her office since her last working day on-site on September 28.

"Tokyo 2020 will continue to work with relevant organizations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and take all necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure working environment for our staff," the statement read.

Japan reported 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 66 in Tokyo. The daily tally of new cases dropped below 100 for the first time in a week in the Japanese capital but rose to 177 on Tuesday.

