Tokyo 2020 Marathon Course Approved

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:55 PM

The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have unveiled the course for the marathon events in Sapporo

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have unveiled the course for the marathon events in Sapporo.

The 42.2km course features a larger loop of almost the length of a half-marathon and a smaller loop of some 10km which athletes will cover twice in the latter part of the races.

According to the organizers, athletes will first run two laps in Sapporo Odori Park, which will be the starting and finishing point for both the marathon and racewalk courses.

"The course's opening laps in Sapporo Odori Park will set the Sapporo cityscape as a fitting backdrop for the runners, sharing its charms with fans around the world," said Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

The racewalk courses, approved by the IOC Executive board earlier this month, feature 1km and 2km loops for the 20km and 50km distances respectively, along Sapporo Ekimae-dori Avenue.

Host city for the 1972 Olympic Winter Games, Sapporo will also host part of the football competitions for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Sapporo Dome.

