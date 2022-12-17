UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Announces Passage Of 6 Chinese Warships Between Okinawa, Miyako Islands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Tokyo Announces Passage of 6 Chinese Warships Between Okinawa, Miyako Islands

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Japanese Defense Ministry announced on Saturday the passage of a Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and five other warships between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako.

"These six ships (the Liaoning aircraft carrier, a frigate, a missile destroyer, two large guide-missile destroyers, a high-speed combat support ship of the Chinese fleet) passed south between the main island of Okinawa and Miyako Island and headed for the Pacific Ocean. In the East China Sea, the take-off and landing of the carrier-based helicopter was recorded," the ministry said in a statement.

According to a map revealed by the ministry, the warships did not enter Japanese territorial waters.

From the Japanese side, the Kirisame destroyer of the naval self-defense forces and two Kawasaki P-1 and Lockheed P-3 Orion patrol aircraft of the air self-defense forces were sent to the site to collect information.

Observers note that the previous similar passage of Chinese warships took place in May, and admit that since the fleet had two newest missile carriers and a refueling ship, they could conduct exercises in the Pacific Ocean.

Related Topics

China Kawasaki SITE May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

10 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

11 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

11 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.