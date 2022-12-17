Tokyo Announces Passage of 6 Chinese Warships Between Okinawa, Miyako Islands

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Japanese Defense Ministry announced on Saturday the passage of a Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and five other warships between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako.

"These six ships (the Liaoning aircraft carrier, a frigate, a missile destroyer, two large guide-missile destroyers, a high-speed combat support ship of the Chinese fleet) passed south between the main island of Okinawa and Miyako Island and headed for the Pacific Ocean. In the East China Sea, the take-off and landing of the carrier-based helicopter was recorded," the ministry said in a statement.

According to a map revealed by the ministry, the warships did not enter Japanese territorial waters.

From the Japanese side, the Kirisame destroyer of the naval self-defense forces and two Kawasaki P-1 and Lockheed P-3 Orion patrol aircraft of the air self-defense forces were sent to the site to collect information.

Observers note that the previous similar passage of Chinese warships took place in May, and admit that since the fleet had two newest missile carriers and a refueling ship, they could conduct exercises in the Pacific Ocean.