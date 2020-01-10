UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Asks Interpol To Issue Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan CEO's Wife - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo Asks Interpol to Issue Wanted Notice for Ex-Nissan CEO's Wife - Reports

Japan's investigative bodies have sent a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a wanted notice for former CEO of carmaker Nissan Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole Ghosn, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing sources close to the matter

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Japan's investigative bodies have sent a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a wanted notice for former CEO of carmaker Nissan Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole Ghosn, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing sources close to the matter.

Tokyo prosecutors suspect Carole Ghosn of having lied to the Japanese investigators in April as they probed her husband on financial misconduct charges. Therefore, earlier this week, they obtained an arrest warrant for her for alleged perjury. As of now, Carole is in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition deal with Japan, with her husband, who skipped bail in Tokyo, where he faced charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and placed under house arrest under close surveillance, awaiting trial later this year. In early January, he announced that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. It remains unknown how he sidestepped the Japanese law enforcement and crossed international borders without any of his Brazilian, French and Lebanese passports.

While the Japanese authorities reportedly had no record of Ghosn leaving the country, Lebanese media speculated that he had a private security firm arrange his escape on a private jet. Al Akhbar newspaper cited a source as saying that Ghosn had arrived in Beirut from Istanbul on a private jet.

In addition to not having an extradition agreement with Japan, the Lebanese authorities stand by that there were no legal grounds for Ghosn to be prosecuted and not be able to leave Japan.

On Thursday, a court in Lebanon banned Ghosn from leaving the country after Lebanese prosecutors had received an Interpol "red notice" for the businessman's arrest. However, a source in Lebanon's Palace of Justice told Sputnik that the temporary travel ban for Ghosn was merely a standard procedure. According to the source, Ghosn's extradition is excluded, as the Lebanese law does not allow the extradition of citizens to another country.

Related Topics

Police Wife Tokyo Beirut Istanbul Japan Lebanon January April November Criminals 2018 Media From Agreement Nissan Court

Recent Stories

Australia's bushfire fanned by extreme heat, wind

6 minutes ago

Woman died, three injured after explosion at CNG f ..

8 minutes ago

Samsung Announces the Awesome New Galaxy A51

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.