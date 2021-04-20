UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Authorities May Request State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 This Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:59 AM

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency Over COVID-19 This Week - Reports

The authorities of the Tokyo metropolitan area plan to request the central government impose a state of emergency later this week over an increase in cases of coronavirus, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The authorities of the Tokyo metropolitan area plan to request the central government impose a state of emergency later this week over an increase in cases of coronavirus, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said that his prefecture was expected to file a state of emergency request with the central government on Tuesday. Osaka has been facing a significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. The Japanese prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo may join Osaka in filing such a request.

Earlier this month, several prefectures, including Osaka, Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa, tightened the restrictive measures to stem the spread of the disease.

In January, the Japanese government imposed a state of emergency in 11 prefectures Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Hyogo which was then extended until March 7 for all prefectures except Tochigi. With the epidemiological situation improving, the central government lifted the state of emergency in six prefectures in late February, but kept it in place in Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba until March 21.

Related Topics

Governor Gifu Fukuoka Kyoto Osaka Tokyo January February March May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Fulfills His Duties in Full After Foile ..

2 minutes ago

Love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is m ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt installs telehealth facilities at ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.