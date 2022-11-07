Tokyo Authorities Plan to Reinforce Seawall Due to Global Warming Forecast - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The Tokyo Metropolitan Government unveiled a project to increase the height of a seawall along the coast of Tokyo Bay in connection with global warming, Japanese media reported on Monday.

According to the UN-led Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the average temperature on Earth will be 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer by 2100, while the global sea level will rise by 60 centimeters (2 feet), compared with the average for the period from 1994 to 2014. This increases the risk of damage to the coastal areas of the Japanese capital from floods and typhoons, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The seawall currently stretches for 60 kilometers (37.3 miles), with a maximum height of 8 meters (26 feet). According to experts' calculations, it is necessary to increase the height of the seawall by up to 1.4 meters on the section of at least 30 kilometers, the report said.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has already submitted the project to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), according to the report.

At the same time, the MLIT noted that this is the first project on seawall strengthening in Japan initiated over global warming forecasts.