Tokyo Backs Joint Statement of Five Nuclear States on Arms Race Prevention

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Japanese government welcomes a joint statement by Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and France on the inadmissibility of an arms race and prevention of nuclear war, as the document gives a stimulus to secure the world without nuclear weapons, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

On Monday, leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states published a statement aimed at easing tensions and strengthening measures to prevent the unintended use of nuclear weapons. It was prepared on Russia's initiative, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"We welcome the statement of the five countries, and it gives an impetus to the actualization of a world free from nuclear weapons," Matsuno told a press conference.

Matsuno added that Japan is the only country in the world to come under attack with atomic bombs and that Tokyo intends to continue to put efforts to reach the goal of a complete end to nuclear arms.

In 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on August 6 and August 9, respectively. The atomic bomb codenamed "Little Boy" killed about 140,000 residents in Hiroshima, while the other, called "Fat Man", claimed the lives of about 70,000 people in Nagasaki. The attacks brought the Japanese empire to its knees and forced them to make an unconditional surrender, ending the last conflict of World War II.