Tokyo Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign for Children Aged 6 Months to 4 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Tokyo on Tuesday launched a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for children aged six months to four years, Japanese media reported.

The vaccination is carried out at a hospital in Tokyo's Minato Ward. Other regions and prefectures will start the campaign as soon as they receive the vaccines, the Kyodo news agency said.

The Pfizer-produced vaccine for babies and young children requires three shots with an interval of three weeks between the first two doses and at least eight weeks between the second and third doses, the report said.

In addition, vaccination against coronavirus can be combined with the flu shot. Other vaccines should not be given less than two weeks before or after the COVID-19 shot, according to the report.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. In total, over 22 million people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Japan and 46,347 died. In June, Japan reopened its borders to tourist groups after over two years of restrictions and increased the daily limit on tourists from 20,000 to 50,000 people a day in September.