Tokyo Believes it Is Time to Start New Cooperation With Russia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Tokyo believes it is time to start new cooperation with Russia in a number of areas, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said that at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held on Saturday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to face many difficulties, but at the same time, it shed fresh light on some problems we knew about before the pandemic. I believe that now is the time when we can start new cooperation in these areas," the minister said.

According to Kajiyama, the holding of the SPIEF and the Russia-Japan session within the forum showed that cooperation between Tokyo and Moscow on the basis of the eight points is "confidently spreading the root system".

The eight-point plan is a proposal aiming to deepen the economic relationship of the two countries and was presented during Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Sochi in 2016.

Kajiyama also noted the importance of the energy sector, which plays a vital role in the eight-point plan. He further added the importance of the fight against greenhouse gas emissions and digitalization.

"I would like to express my determination to do everything to deepen and expand our cooperation, which is directly supported by both our leaders - Prime Minister Suga and President Putin," the minister added.

The SPIEF was held on June 2-5 and is an annual Russian business event for the economic sector. The MIA Rossiya Segodnya international news agency is a SPIEF media partner.