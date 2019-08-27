Tokyo Believes Return to G8 Format Possible Under Certain Conditions - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said at a press conference on Tuesday that the return to the G8 format with Russian participation would be possible under certain conditions, adding that he even once voiced this idea at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

"Previously, the G8 format existed, and under certain conditions there is nothing impossible in it. However, it is not yet known how long it will take for these conditions to develop. Earlier, at a meeting of foreign ministers, I myself said that in the future, it would be possible to think about the G8 with the inclusion of Russia under certain conditions," the minister said.

Answering a question about Japan's position in relation to Crimea, Kono stated that Tokyo's position was unchanged, and Japan would not recognize the status of Crimea as Russian.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the referendum on the matter supported the reunification. The reunification has not been recognized by Ukraine or any other state. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

Early last week, US President Donald Trump agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States. Trump also said that Russia should return to what used to be G8. While some countries, like Japan, are open to the idea, others, like Canada, remain stridently opposed to it. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Moscow saw any form of dialogue with G7 nations as useful.

The G8 format had been in place from 1998-2014 but was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 have accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and introduced sanctions on Russia as a result. Recently, more and more members of the Western political establishment have begun questioning the wisdom of antagonizing Russia and refusing mutually beneficial cooperation.

The G7 is now composed of the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada.