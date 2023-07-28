Tokyo Calls China 'Greatest Strategic Challenge' For First Time in Defense White Paper

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Japanese Defense Ministry, in its annual military report, the 2023 Defense White Paper published on Friday, has for the first time toughened its rhetoric against China, calling its military development "the greatest strategic challenge."

"China's current external stance, military activities, and other activities have become a matter of serious concern for Japan and the international community, and present an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge to which Japan should respond with its comprehensive national power and in cooperation and collaboration with its ally, like-minded countries and other," the paper read.

In April, the Japanese Foreign Ministry used similar language for the first time in its annual report on Japan's Foreign Policy and Activities, the Diplomatic Bluebook.

In last year's White Paper, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that China's actions, "combined with insufficient transparency about China's defense policies and military affairs, have become a matter of grave concern to the region including Japan and the international community."