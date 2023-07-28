Open Menu

Tokyo Calls China 'Greatest Strategic Challenge' For First Time In Defense White Paper

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo Calls China 'Greatest Strategic Challenge' For First Time in Defense White Paper

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Japanese Defense Ministry, in its annual military report, the 2023 Defense White Paper published on Friday, has for the first time toughened its rhetoric against China, calling its military development "the greatest strategic challenge."

"China's current external stance, military activities, and other activities have become a matter of serious concern for Japan and the international community, and present an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge to which Japan should respond with its comprehensive national power and in cooperation and collaboration with its ally, like-minded countries and other," the paper read.

In April, the Japanese Foreign Ministry used similar language for the first time in its annual report on Japan's Foreign Policy and Activities, the Diplomatic Bluebook.

In last year's White Paper, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that China's actions, "combined with insufficient transparency about China's defense policies and military affairs, have become a matter of grave concern to the region including Japan and the international community."

Related Topics

China Japan April

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

28 minutes ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

8 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

9 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

9 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

9 hours ago
Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

9 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

9 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

9 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

9 hours ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

10 hours ago

More Stories From World