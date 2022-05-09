UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Calls For Resolving Disputes With Seoul As New President Prepares To Take Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Tokyo Calls for Resolving Disputes With Seoul as New President Prepares to Take Office

Japan and South Korea have had serious issues in bilateral relations and the sides need to pursue efforts to resolve them, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Japan and South Korea have had serious issues in bilateral relations and the sides need to pursue efforts to resolve them, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Earlier today, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi headed to Seoul to attend the inauguration ceremony of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday in the capacity of Kishida's special envoy. He is also expected to meet with his incoming counterpart, Park Jin. Hayashi said that the visit would allow him "to closely communicate" with the new administration and lay the grounds for the revival of sound bilateral relations.

"Difficult challenges exist between South Korea and Japan, but (we) can't leave (bilateral relations) as it is," Kishida was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The prime minister also pointed to the need to expand cooperation between Tokyo and Seoul, including within the trilateral alliance with Washington, citing the Ukrainian crisis and the advancement of the North Korean missile program that "could shake up the foundation of an international order."

Japanese-South Korean relations have been strained by numerous disputes deeply rooted in the nations' history. Among those are mutual territorial claims over Liancourt Rocks in the Sea of Japan, visits by Japanese prime ministers to controversial Yasukuni Shrine, diverging views on imperial Japan's policy toward colonial Korea, and Japan's reluctance to make an apology and pay compensation for the mistreatment of Korean women during World War II.

