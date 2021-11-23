UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling In Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:02 PM

Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that the Russia-China joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region might be directed against Japan, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that the Russia-China joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region might be directed against Japan, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

On November 19, the Russian and Chinese forces conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The patrolling was part of the military cooperation plan for 2021 and was not aimed against third countries, the ministry added.

Commenting on the issue, Kishi said that "there is no doubt that the security situation around Japan is deteriorating, and this is a matter of serious concern."

"There is a possibility this (joint patrolling) is a demonstration directed against Japan.

It is impossible to deny the fact that there is a possibility of further strengthening of military cooperation (between Russia and China)," the minister was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.

Kishi also stressed that Japan intends to continue to closely monitor Russia's and China's actions in the region and will "make every effort to improve the country's defense capability."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow and Beijing have agreed to strengthen their military cooperation, including increasing joint military training, following a video call with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Beijing Japan November

Recent Stories

UN Assistant Secretary-General Says Border Walls N ..

UN Assistant Secretary-General Says Border Walls Not Solving Migration Crisis

6 minutes ago
 Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews ..

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

13 minutes ago
 Kubis to Brief UN Security Council Wednesday, His ..

Kubis to Brief UN Security Council Wednesday, His Resignation Not Immediate - Sp ..

6 minutes ago
 Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Sho ..

Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court can't interfere in high court's rese ..

Supreme Court can't interfere in high court's reserved judgment in plots allotme ..

6 minutes ago
 Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.