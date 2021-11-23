Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that the Russia-China joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region might be directed against Japan, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that the Russia-China joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region might be directed against Japan, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

On November 19, the Russian and Chinese forces conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The patrolling was part of the military cooperation plan for 2021 and was not aimed against third countries, the ministry added.

Commenting on the issue, Kishi said that "there is no doubt that the security situation around Japan is deteriorating, and this is a matter of serious concern."

"There is a possibility this (joint patrolling) is a demonstration directed against Japan.

It is impossible to deny the fact that there is a possibility of further strengthening of military cooperation (between Russia and China)," the minister was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.

Kishi also stressed that Japan intends to continue to closely monitor Russia's and China's actions in the region and will "make every effort to improve the country's defense capability."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow and Beijing have agreed to strengthen their military cooperation, including increasing joint military training, following a video call with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.