The Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday it was monitoring Chinese operations in the disputed East China Sea after a Chinese survey vessel allegedly crossed into its territorial waters this week

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday it was monitoring Chinese operations in the disputed East China Sea after a Chinese survey vessel allegedly crossed into its territorial waters this week.

Japan said its Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted the ship sailing westward from the contiguous zone near the southern Yakushima Island on Wednesday evening.

It was next seen west of the Kuchinoerabu Island on Thursday morning.

"The Ministry of Defense has determined that the survey vessel sailed through the Japanese territorial waters... It is collecting necessary information and monitoring alerts," a statement read.

The Japanese government voiced its concern about the vessel's operations to China through diplomatic channels, the Kyodo news agency cited officials familiar in the know as saying. They added that the military did not issue a permission for patrol forces to use weapons.

