Tokyo confirms 206 new daily COVID-19 infections

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 206 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the second straight day when infections topped the 200-mark.

While the number of new infections remained below the daily record of 472 infections reported earlier this month, concerns have remained high about the virus' resurgence in the capital of 14 million people since a state of emergency was lifted at the end of May.

The Tokyo metropolitan government, who has maintained its highest alert level on its four-tier scale meaning that "infection are spreading," said that among those newly testing positive, 107 were aged in their 20s and 30s accounting for roughly 52 percent of the total.

Tokyo's cumulative COVID-19 cases stands at 16,680, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

Nationwide, the cumulative total has surpassed 52,000 infections.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has reiterated its calls for Tokyo residents to refraining from traveling outside the prefecture or returning home to visit relatives during the Bon holiday season, as well as refrain from dining out in groups, including small gatherings held in close proximity with others.

Establishments serving alcohol such as restaurants, bars and karaoke parlors have been requested to shorten their opening hours for the majority of August and shut their doors at 10:00 p.m. (local time) in a bid to curb the further spread of the virus.

The metropolitan government has described the situation in the capital as "extremely severe," with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike saying that a Tokyo-specific state of emergency could be declared if the virus' resurgence continues to worsen.