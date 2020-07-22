UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Confirms Over 200 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Surpasses 10,000 - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:38 PM

Tokyo has recorded over 200 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, bringing the capital's tally to more than 10,000, Governor Koike Yuriko said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Tokyo has recorded over 200 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, bringing the capital's tally to more than 10,000, Governor Koike Yuriko said on Wednesday.

The Japanese capital has been registering more than 100 cases per day for 14 days in a row, with the highest daily increment of 293 being confirmed last week.

"There is no final number so far, but the toll exceeded 200. About 230-240 people," Yuriko told reporters.

Meanwhile, the prefecture of Osaka has confirmed around 120 new infections on Wednesday, marking the highest daily increase, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said. The official added that nearly 70 percent of all cases in the prefecture have been detected in people in their 30s or younger.

