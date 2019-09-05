Tokyo Confirms Russian-Japanese Tourism Project on Kuril Islands to Start in October

The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that Russian-Japanese joint pilot tour to the Southern Kuril Islands would take place in October

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that Russian-Japanese joint pilot tour to the Southern Kuril Islands would take place in October.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the project during a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In September it is scheduled that Japanese experts on waste management will be visiting the four islands. And in October, tourism pilot tour is being planned from Japan to the four islands," the press secretary of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Takeshi Osuga, said.

