Tokyo Confirms Zelenskyy Will Attend Opening Of Online G7 Summit On February 24

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would take part in the opening of the G7 leaders' summit to be held in online format on February 24.

"Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold an online meeting with the leaders of the G7 countries on February 24. It is also planned that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will attend the opening of the meeting," Matsuno told a press conference.

The official did not provide any further details of the upcoming discussions.

Earlier this week, media reported that the summit, the first under the chairmanship of Kishida, would adopt a joint statement that should demonstrate the cohesion of the G7 members.

This year, the G7 presidency is assumed by Japan. Its key summit will be the first one hosted by Kishida. The summit will take place over three days from May 19 in the city of Hiroshima, the prime minister's constituency, which was devastated by a US atomic bomb in August 1945, with Kishida planning to draw attention to the security issues surrounding nuclear weapons. A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in Karuizawa ” a popular resort in the Japanese prefecture of Naganofrom April 16-18.

