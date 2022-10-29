UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Could Build Prototype Submarine Deployed With US-Made Tomahawk Missiles - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 09:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The Japanese authorities are considering the possibility of developing a prototype submarine capable of launching US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the report, the government was initially planning to deploy missiles on ships and aircraft, but the Japanese military voiced concerns about the danger of detection of bases by enemy forces. Experts believe that it is necessary to consider the deployment of missiles on a submarine that is much harder to track to minimize such a threat.

The development of the prototype submarine could begin in the 2024 fiscal year, which will begin on April 1, 2024, and will end on March 31, 2025. Both vertical and horizontal launch systems are considered an option for the prototype. The Japanese military will asses the test results of the prototype within ten years and will make a decision on the necessity to deploy Japan's Self-Defense Forces with such submarines, the report said.

On Friday, the NHK broadcaster reported that the Japanese government is considering the procurement of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. Tokyo is exploring the possibility of using Tomahawk missiles as a deterrent and an alternative until Japan's "standoff" missiles that can attack targets from beyond the enemy range are fully deployed.

The Japanese government is expected to work closely with the ruling parties and the United States so that the deal could be struck.

Tokyo is currently modernizing the Ground Self-Defense Force's Type-12 Surface-to-Ship Missile System and is planning to begin large-scale production of these "standoff" missiles, with the first deployment being scheduled for the fiscal year of 2026, or later, the report said. Modernized missiles will be able to strike targets at a range of some 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

On September 1, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced that it requested a record-high military budget for 2023 of almost 5.6 trillion Yen ($41.4 billion). This sum only contains the costs that the ministry was prepared to disclose. Experts and media believe that the actual requested budget stands at 6.5 trillion yen. Japan's defense budget for 2022 is 5.4 trillion yen, which was also a record high.

Media reported earlier that the undisclosed part of the budget includes "standoff" missiles with the allocation of over 30 billion yen for their development - the most costly item in this year's budget.

