TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Tokyo District Court on Thursday decided to hold on September 15 the first hearing in the case of Greg Kelly, one of Nissan's former directors and the right hand of ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn, who is accused of being engaged in financial misconduct, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Initially, the hearing was scheduled for April, but due to the spread of COVID-19 in Japan, the court schedule has been changed and the hearing was postponed.

Ghosn and Kelly were arrested in November 2018 and then released on bail.

After Ghosn secretly escaped from Japan to Lebanon in December 2019, the court decided to consider their cases separately.

Kelly denies that he allegedly helped Ghosn in avoiding taxes and underreporting income. According to Kyodo, the amount of undeclared income in 2010-2017 reached 8 billion Yen (about $71 million). Moreover, Ghosn is suspected of covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. According to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.