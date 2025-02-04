Tokyo Court Upholds Sentence For Former Nissan Exec Kelly
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A Tokyo court on Tuesday upheld a suspended six-month sentence for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, a one-time aide of the firm's fugitive ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn.
Both prosecutors and Kelly, a 68-year-old American charged with helping Ghosn attempt to conceal income, had questioned the 2022 verdict, but the Tokyo High Court dismissed their appeals.
Kelly was arrested in 2018 in Japan at the same time as Ghosn, whose detention sent shockwaves around the business world.
Ghosn, a French, Lebanese and Brazilian national, fled the country concealed in a music equipment box the following year while on bail -- leaving Kelly alone to face charges.
After the first verdict nearly three years ago, Kelly returned to the United States and has not attended the higher court hearings, his lawyer Yoichi Kitamura told AFP.
But the Kelly saga is not over yet.
"We will appeal" to the Supreme Court, Kitamura told reporters on Tuesday.
"It's not clear why our appeal was turned down," he said.
The prosecutors office declined to comment to AFP on whether they will appeal.
Kelly learned the verdict by phone at his home in the United States, said another lawyer, Tatsuo Ninoseki.
There was no immediate comment available from Kelly, he added.
Prosecutors had originally sought two years in prison for Kelly, accusing him of helping Ghosn under-report his income to the tune of 9.1 billion Yen (now $60 million).
In 2022, Kelly was found not guilty on the charges for the financial years 2010 to 2016, and guilty for the financial year 2017, with the court handing down a prison sentence suspended for three years.
Ghosn's audacious escape to Lebanon, where he remains at large, left prosecutors red-faced. The former auto tycoon says he fled Japan for fear he would not receive a fair trial.
Separately, French investigators have issued an international arrest warrant against Ghosn over allegations including abuse of company funds and money laundering, in connection with contracts issued by a Renault-Nissan subsidiary.
In December, Honda and the struggling Nissan agreed to launch talks on a merger, which Ghosn told reporters via video link showed that Nissan was in "panic mode".
Recent Stories
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From World
-
China slaps tariffs on US energy, vehicles in trade war sparring22 seconds ago
-
Nintendo cuts net profit forecast as Switch sales slow33 seconds ago
-
Tokyo court upholds sentence for former Nissan exec Kelly42 seconds ago
-
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID19 minutes ago
-
Cannes Film Festival says Juliette Binoche to head jury21 minutes ago
-
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?38 minutes ago
-
Trump to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu at White House1 hour ago
-
Ecuador to close its borders over the weekend1 hour ago
-
Musk takes reins of US Treasury payments, sparking lawsuit1 hour ago
-
Trump says there is 'great interest' in TikTok2 hours ago
-
Canada's Ontario backtracks on banning US firms from govt contracts2 hours ago
-
Musk's US government 'takeover' sounds alarm bells2 hours ago