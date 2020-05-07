Tokyo Daily Coronavirus Increase Below 100 for 5th Consecutive Day - Reports

Tokyo authorities confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Thursday marking the fifth consecutive daily update with fewer than 100 new cases, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Tokyo authorities confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Thursday marking the fifth consecutive daily update with fewer than 100 new cases, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the sprawling metropolis now counts 4,770 cases of infection and 155 deaths with the highest daily jump in numbers seen on April 17, 201 cases.

The agency said the daily figures were especially low around Japan's Golden Week holidays, which ended on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the number of cases across Japan has reached 15,384 with 584 fatalities and over 5,600 recoveries, with Tokyo and Osaka in the lead.