Tokyo Demands Release Of Japanese Fishing Vessels Held By Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:25 PM

Japan has called on Russia through diplomatic channels to release five fishing ships and crews that were recently detained near Russian Kuril Islands, Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Japan has called on Russia through diplomatic channels to release five fishing ships and crews that were recently detained near Russian Kuril Islands, Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, eight Japanese vessels were fishing for octopus near the Southern Kurils, which are also claimed by Japan. Russian ships seized five of the Japanese boats for investigation on suspicions that they had violated fishing agreements.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Japanese authorities said that they considered the seizure of its boats and crews by Russia unacceptable.

The ships were reportedly further escorted to Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the largest settlement on the Kunashir Island.

Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is in Moscow for peace treaty talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The two nations are still technically at war over a string of islets that stretch to the south of Russia's eastern Sakhalin Island.

In January, a Japanese crab-fishing boat, Nishino Maru, was detained by Russian authorities over alleged illegal fishing. It was released only over a month later after Japan paid compensation.

More Stories From World

