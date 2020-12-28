Tokyo Designates Special Airport Train Cars for Foreign Arrivals - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Overseas passengers arriving in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, who were previously banned from using public transportation due to COVID-19 fears, will be able to use specially designated cars of an express train to leave Narita Airport, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

Until recently, all the arriving passengers were forced to arrange their own vehicles to get to their destinations.

According to the media outlet, the first cars of the Keisei Skyliner high-speed train that operates between Narita Airport and the Ueno station in Tokyo will now carry overseas passengers and will be separated from the rest of the train by an empty car.

The Skyliner will make 15 trips a day, with its designated cars to be disinfected after each commute.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced new COVID-19 response measures that included a ban on the entrance for non-resident foreigners from most countries until the end of January to "protect" citizens from the spread of a new and more transmissible coronavirus variant.

The island nation has also suspended entrance from the United Kingdom and South Africa over two separate coronavirus strains. The variant that is circulating in the UK has already spread to over 20 countries, including Japan, which has registered eight such cases.