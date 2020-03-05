Tokyo Expected to Enact State of Emergency Bill Next Week Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Japanese lawmakers are expected to enact a bill on a state of emergency in the country on March 13 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Japan, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Japanese lawmakers are expected to enact a bill on a state of emergency in the country on March 13 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Japan, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the broadcaster, the bill would allow local governments to close educational facilities, instruct citizens to stay at home and be in charge of operating hours of businesses.

The legislation will also grant the authorities the right to use various properties for medical purposes without the consent of their owners.

Japan's ruling party and the opposition have jointly agreed to enact the bill next Friday.

The number of those infected with the COVID-19 virus in Japan has surpassed 1,000, with the death toll remaining at 12, according to the latest data from the health authorities. More than 700 of those infected are the passengers and the crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.